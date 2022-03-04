NORTH ANDOVER — Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues named Toni Wolfenden and John Wood the town’s Employees of the Year for 2021.
Murphy-Rodrigues described Wolfenden, a town Health Department assistant, as “a cheerful, smiling bright light at the entrance of Town Hall.”
Wood, lead communications officer with the North Andover Police Department, “does so much for the Police Department and asks for nothing in return,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.
The North Andover Employee of the Year program was instituted in 2020 to recognize annually one employee for being a team player, exhibiting exceptional customer service, going above and beyond expectations in their work, conduct and dedication, and who embodies the true meaning of being a public servant. Nominations are submitted by town employees, and the Town Manager selects the winner based on those nominations.