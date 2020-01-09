NORTH ANDOVER — Much is expected of a community and economic development director.
He or she is expected to bring in new businesses to a town or a city and keep companies already in the community from leaving.
A mayor or a town or city manager also wants a community and economic development director to encourage the building of homes, but not in a way that puts too much strain on schools and other services.
Andrew Shapiro, who has held economic development jobs in the cities of Salem, Mass., and Lowell, recently stepped into that role in North Andover. Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues hired him and he has been on the job since early November.
Asked what his duties entail Shapiro said, "Ensuring that the master plan is carried out."
He also said "ensuring that the town is open to new economic development opportunities" is an important part of his job.
Indeed, Shapiro wants to attract new businesses and housing developments to North Andover, but at the same time, he and other town leaders want to "preserve the town's character."
Shapiro has begun his work in North Andover at a prosperous time in the town's long history. The population has grown considerably during the last few decades. Back in 1960, the town had 10.908 residents, according to Census data. Then the population skyrocketed by almost 50% during the next 10 years, reaching 16,284 in 1970.
The town's population is now estimated at 31,013. People want to live in North Andover.
The town got an economic shot in the arm last spring, when Amazon announced it wanted to build a distribution center at 1600 Osgood St. Gary Frederick, senior vice president of Hillview Development Co., the firm that presented Amazon's proposal to the town, said the center will employ 1,500 workers.
Shapiro said Amazon's presence on Osgood Street, which is part of Route 125 at that point, may encourage other businesses to locate along that corridor. The town recently obtained a $2.3 million MassWorks grant from the state that will pay to extend the sewer line along Route 125 as far as the Haverhill city line, he pointed out.
This will also encourage development, he said.
Shapiro said he would like to build an economic development website for the town. Such a site would highlight the town's assets and identify potential redevelopment opportunities, he said.
The town-owned Stevens Estate falls under Shapiro's oversight. A "robust community outreach process," he said, is needed to determine how residents want that 153-acre property to be used. Town Meeting rejected a proposal by Elegant Banquets, a Connecticut firm, to renovate the mansion into a facility for wedding receptions and other celebrations.
Shapiro and the Stevens Estate Long-Term Advisory Committee are working on developing a set of recommendations for the property to present to the Board of Selectmen.
Shapiro was asked if having a commuter rail station would aid the town's quest for greater economic vitality.
"It would be transformational and beneficial to the town," he said.
At present, North Andover's neighbor to the north, Haverhill, has two commuter rail stations. Lawrence and Andover have one each.
North Andover, whose population now exceeds that of Gloucester — a city with two commuter rail stations, has none.
Originally from Maryland, Shapiro earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Syracuse University and a master's in urban planning from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, commonly known as Virginia Tech.
"I'm excited to be in North Andover and get to work," he said.
“I’m very excited to welcome Andrew to North Andover,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “His collaborative nature and his ability to work with many demographics and on all different types of projects will be a true asset to our community. He has had great successes in both Lowell and Salem and I’m looking forward to bringing his energy here.”