NORTH ANDOVER — Riva Chatsman is still absorbing everything that she learned at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Egypt.
“The whole thing was a big highlight,” she said. “I feel like I could go on and on. I would say it’s given me a real sense of urgency to really act, and act fast, act now and do what I can within my local community.”
There were 35,000 delegates and 100 heads of state at the Conference of Participants, as it was formally named, which was held at Sharm el-Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula.
The event was also known as COP27 because it was the 27th conference that has been held on this issue since 1992, when 197 nations signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
“It was amazing to talk to people from all over the world who came to be activists, to listen, and to work toward one goal,” Chatsman said.
Chatsman is a North Andover resident and 2020 graduate of North Andover High School, where she teaches two days a week as a substitute.
At the same time, Chatsman is a junior at UMass Lowell and is majoring in business administration with a concentration in accounting and a minor in climate change and sustainability.
While some might assume that business and environmentalism are contradictory pursuits, Chatsman doesn’t see it that way.
“I think people realize more and more that the issue of man made climate change is not just environmental science, it’s not just environmental engineering, it effects all sectors, all career paths,” she said. “I think, in terms of business, there have been a lot of strides being made in that sector.”
In part this consists of calling out corporations for adding to global warming, or for claiming an environmental benefit for products that in fact are harmful, a practice known as greenwashing.
But progress is also being made in convincing corporations that environmentalism is good for business as well as the community.
“Communities and businesses have been focusing more and more on sustainability consulting, on green bonds, climate finance, stuff like that,” Chatsman said. “Where you put your money is an important thing, and in my opinion can also be a moral issue.”
Chatsman wasn’t always focused on the environment, but said that she found herself reflecting on these issues during the pandemic.
“I would say that over COVID-19 you spent a lot of time by yourself having to think about what it is I really want to do with my life, who it is I want to be,” she said. “That’s when these issues came into play, and I became more aware of my surroundings.”
Chatsman is president of the Student Society for Sustainability at UMass Lowell and works with faculty members at the Rist Institute for Sustainability and Energy, which conducts research on sustainability, climate change and renewable energy.
They invited Chatsman last spring to apply to attend COP27, which ran from Sunday, Nov. 6, to Friday, Nov. 18, and let her know in September that she and another undergraduate had been chosen to go, along with several graduate students and faculty.
After a 10-hour flight that left Sunday from Boston to Istanbul, where they had a six-hour layover, the group took a two and a half hour flight to Sharm el-Sheikh, arriving Tuesday at 2 a.m.
“We went to the hotel and slept for five or six hours, woke up and went to the conference at 9 a.m. and stayed there until 6 or 7, when stuff started to close down,” Chatsman said. “That’s what it was like pretty much every day.”
Before leaving to come back on Sunday, Nov. 13, her time was filled with visits to a delegates’ pavilion, where hundreds of representatives from countries and individual corporations explained their approaches to sustainability.
“I talked to a lot of people about nuclear energy, that was really cool,” Chatsman said. “I didn’t know too much about it beforehand. I spoke to Nuclear for Climate, which is an activist group.”
They told her that nuclear energy can be sustained over the long term, both financially and as an energy source, much better than fossil fuels, which are expensive to extract and consumed in an instant. Chatsman said that she also spoke to a representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency who said that nuclear energy production was safer than in the past.
Chatsman said she also spoke to engineers from a Japanese start-up.
“They planned to make factory work safer, better over the long term using hydrogen energy, and that was really neat,” she said.
Chatsman listened to various panels, including one in which U.S. Senators Edward Markey, Sheldon Whitehouse and Ben Cardin spoke about making sustainability more accessible.
She also heard an address from President Biden about his Prepare Action Plan, which Chatsman described as “a program for developing nations,” in keeping with one of the main themes of the conference.
Each day had a theme, Chatsman said, and her favorite was “finance for climate.”
“There was a woman there from Egypt, I believe she worked for a large Egyptian bank, and she spoke about, how do we make climate finance a circular movement, where it’s not just outside countries putting these developing countries in more debt?” Chatsman said. “How do we create an environment where the people of these developing nations can create an economy that works for them?”
The question focuses on the fact that when environmental and economic sustainability overlap, they reinforce each other.
“How do you create a financial environment where public and private sectors are more attracted to sustainable choices rather than just the cheap options?” Chatsman said. “Over time, the sustainable option is what’s financial, and makes more sense. But going with single-use plastic, the upfront cost is cheaper, for example.”
Chatsman said that, since returning from Egypt, she has already spoken with Rist Institute faculty and club members at UMass about raising awareness on campus concerning these and other issues from the conference.
“You have to start somewhere,” Chatsman said. “You have to create a space where people will want to work with you. I’m fortunate that there’s a lot of people that do want to help, and that I can learn from as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.