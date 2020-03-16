NORTH ANDOVER — The COVID-19 crisis may force the postponement of the annual town election, now scheduled for March 31.
"There has been lots of discussion about this," Town Clerk Trudy Reid said Monday afternoon. She said she and other town and city clerks are awaiting the Legislature's action on a bill that would permit cities and towns to postpone their municipal elections.
Reid said she had not yet heard from the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin whether the bill had been passed. If municipalities obtain the authority to change their election dates, the Board of Selectmen would likely have the power to postpone voting, she said.
Moderator Mark DiSalvo warned the selectmen on March 9 that COVID-19 could force a postponement of the annual Town Meeting, now scheduled for May 19.
Whenever the town election takes place, voters will be choosing two selectmen and two School Committee members.