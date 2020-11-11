NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover is no longer in the red.
According to the most recent Weekly Covid-19 Public Health Report released by the state's Department of Health on Nov. 6, North Andover is now designated a yellow or moderate-risk community.
If the town stays out of the red zone for three weeks, North Andover will be able to move into the next phase of the reopening process, from Step 1 of Phase 3 to Step 2 of Phase 3.
North Andover is one of over a hundred communities no longer in the red because the state has changed the way it rates the risk-level of municipalities. The updated metrics now adjust for the reported cases by municipalities' population size. This adjustment brought the total number of red cities and towns in the state from 121 to 16.
"For a lack of a better term, the governor rejiggered the analysis process and I think a lot of communities gained from that in general. It dropped a lot of communities away from the highest-risk category, so I think we got a lot of momentum from that," said Chris Nobile, the chair of North Andover's Board of Selectmen.
North Andover first received the state's high-risk designation Sept. 30, following an outbreak of more than 90 cases at Merrimack College. The outbreak was tied to Monican Hall, a dormitory that physically sits over the town line in Andover, but has a North Andover address.
Town officials have been asking the state to reconsider the community's red status because the outbreak was tied to the college instead of to the town's general population, the request was initially rejected by the governor who stated that he didn't want to change the state's whole designation system based on one or two outliers.
However, following the outbreak at Merrimack, North Andover saw two additional outbreaks from Oct. 20-26 — one tied to hockey leagues and another to a house party — which caused a spike in cases and kept the town in the red.
Nobile said that officials in both Andover and North Andover have agreed that any further cases reported at Merrimack College on a part of campus in Andover — such as Monican Hall, where the college's outbreak first originated — will be attributed to Andover rather than North Andover. Nobile said the decision to reallocate the Merrimack cases was made at the municipal level and therefore didn't need the governor's approval.
"We've got the great collaboration with Andover now in making sure that each of our communities is working collaboratively to identify any outbreaks at Merrimack and that's great progress for both our communities," Nobile said.