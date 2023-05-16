NORTH ANDOVER — Town Meeting voters passed a $21 million renovation and addition plan for the North Andover Middle School Tuesday night.
This year’s Town Meeting was held at North Andover High School with more than 500 registered voters in attendance.
The North Andover Middle school project includes construction of 10 and 15 new classrooms, renovations to the cafeteria, gym and library, improvements to the exterior of the building and an upgrade in the plumbing and HVAC systems.
The project comes as a step in North Andover’s Facilities Master Plan Two.
In addition to approval of improvements to the middle school, Town Meeting voters also approved a general fund budget of $130 million, a 3% increase over last year. Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues attributed at least part of the increase to rising costs for energy and materials.
Residents also passed a ban on single-use plastic bags.
The ban only applies to food establishments that are over 3,000 square feet and doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024. The penalty for noncompliance will be a written notice and turn to a $100 fine for every day the violation continues.
The change was passed despite a negative recommendation from the Board of Health. Michelle Davis, chair of the board, said they had decided against the measure in part because of a lack of support from business. She also said that not enough education had been done on the subject.
The night also included acknowledgement to Native Americans from North Andover Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo.
“As the original stewards of this land, they lived with great respect for the land and each other for countless generations. We honor all Indigenous peoples who lived on this land before colonization, who live here today, and all future generations,” DiSalvo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.