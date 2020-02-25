NORTH ANDOVER — AvalonBay Communities’ plan to build 170 apartments at 4 High St. cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night.
The Planning Board voted 4-1 to approve the project. Chairman Eitan Goldberg, Aaron Preston, Peter Boynton and John Simons voted in favor of issuing a special permit for the apartments while Kate Bargnesi was the sole opponent.
The project still needs to gain an order of conditions from the Conservation Commission before construction can begin on the 9.44-acre site, which is between the Sutton Pond condominiums and several single-family homes on High Street.
David Gillespie, senior vice president for AvalonBay, said he expects construction will start “later this year.” He declined to be more specific.
“We want to build a great project for North Andover,” he said.
The developer initially proposed building 250 apartments. Neighbors from High Street and the Sutton Pond condominiums strongly objected. Eventually AvalonBay reduced the number to 200 and recently pared it down to 170.
Neighbors packed the Selectmen’s Meeting Room at Town Hall. Several expressed their opposition to the plan.
Steven Saraceno, of 102 High St., whose property abuts the project site, said it will be very difficult for large trucks to maneuver around the two large buildings that will house the apartments.
“The area is very tight,” he noted.
“This project is too big for that area,” said Robert Dufault, a resident of the Sutton Pond condominiums. That comment drew a round of applause.
Gillespie said AvalonBay could have built more than double the number of apartments proposed. The zoning bylaw allows a much larger number of apartments on that site, he said.
Neighbors have expressed worries about the disruption they expect when construction starts. Gillespie said there will be no blasting. A geotechnical engineer, he said, will monitor the earth moving operation.
Neighbors will be given the site superintendent’s cell phone number so they can voice complaints, he said.
Goldberg noted the project has been working its way through the approval process for seven months. The Planning Board held several meetings in the Senior Center because of the large number of neighbors who spoke out against AvalonBay’s plans.
The market-rate apartments will include 15 studios, 65 with single bedrooms, 82 with two bedrooms and eight with three bedrooms. AvalonBay estimates the apartments will add 284 residents to the town’s population and 31 children to the school system.