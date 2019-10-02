NORTH ANDOVER — For the second consecutive night, shots were reported fired on Marblehead Street.
The latest incident was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. E.J. Foulds, spokesman for the North Andover Police Department.
The first incident happened at 10 p.m. Monday. Besides police officers, a resident of Marblehead Street also investigated that report.
The resident was seen carrying a gun by police. Since he had a valid firearms permit, he was not charged with anything, police said.
No injuries were reported from either incident. Anyone with information about the gunshots is asked to call the North Andover police at 978-683-3168.