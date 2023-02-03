NORTH ANDOVER — Police were called to five incidents during four days in January involving cars being stolen or broken into.
Lt. Eric Foulds said the criminal acts appeared to be random.
“This is a crime of opportunity,” he said. “The only vehicles targeted were unlocked.”
From the string of incidents, Foulds called attention to a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Colorado. John Hallahan, 27, of Sandown is now facing charges in connection.
Foulds said Hallahan was also arrested in North Andover in July 2022 and charged with the larceny of a motor vehicle.
In the latest incident, Officer William Marcotte wrote in a report that he arrived at 142 Greene St. on Jan. 21 at 8:54 a.m.
The owner told Marcotte that she came home at 9 p.m. the night before and left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.
The owner said her son’s truck, which was also unlocked, was broken into the same night.
Although his vehicle was not stolen, two debit cards that he left inside were missing.
At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Jan. 21, North Andover police were contacted by officers with the Salem, New Hampshire, Police Department, who reported that the stolen Colorado had been recovered on Marsh Avenue in that town.
Salem officers said that Hallahan was found in the vehicle “slumped over the wheel.”
Hallahan refused bail and remained in police custody. He has been charged with receiving stolen property, operating with a suspended driver’s license and driving under the influence.
In addition to the Greene Street incident, Officer Robert Hillner responded to 59 Sandra Lane at 8:13 a.m. on Jan. 19. Hillner was told by the owner that his 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from his driveway sometime overnight.
The Forester was also left unlocked with the keys inside. However, using an app on his cell phone, the owner was able to track his car to Wendell Street in Lawrence. Lawrence police were then notified and the Forester was recovered.
Also on Jan. 19, Officer Patrick McGettrick reported that he arrived at 51 Brewster St. at 8:02 a.m. and was told by a woman that her car was broken into overnight.
“She left her door unlocked by accident,” wrote McGettrick.
The owner told McGettrick that $200 had been taken as well as 10 to 15 gift cards and a wallet containing family photographs.
On Jan. 21 at 10:48 a.m., police were told that a 2011 Chevrolet was broken into overnight at 85 Pembrook Road. The caller said his fishing knife was taken as well as loose change.
Approximately two hours later, police heard from another caller that a car was broken into overnight at 75 Mifflin Drive. Although the glove compartment was “rummaged through,” the caller said nothing was taken.
Authorities encourage everyone to lock their cars and avoid keeping valuables inside.
