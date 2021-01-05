NORTH ANDOVER — A North Andover man, who police say held a New Year’s Eve party with at least 75 people attending in violation of the governor’s gathering orders, is facing fines and possible imprisonment.
Adam McClellan, 42, has been accused of keeping a disorderly house, a misdemeanor offense that can result in up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $200, according to North Andover police.
According to a police report, at around 9:13 p.m. on Dec. 31, Officer William Gordon was dispatched to 115 Windkist Farm Road after at least two people complained of noise in the area.
“I responded to Windkist Farm Road and drove to the end of the cul-de-sac and observed at least 40 to 60 parked cars on the grass and in the driveway at the residence,” Gordon wrote in the police report. “I also observed at least two different party buses dropping off people in the driveway at the residence.”
Gordon said he immediately called Sgt. Jay Staude to inform him that the party violated the governor’s mandated gathering orders.
Because North Andover is still in the red-zone, designated as a high-risk area due to the number of COVID-19 cases, residents are limited to indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people.
The officer then waited in the road where he observed several neighbors peering outside their windows at the party until he was approached by McClellan, the owner of the residence where the party was being held.
“He asked if there was an issue,” wrote Gordon. “I reported to him there was, and the neighbors had called about his party or gathering. I also informed him of the governor's guidelines regarding gatherings. (McClellan) stated he was aware of the guidelines and thought they were only recommended.”
Gordon then told McClellan to return to his residence until he was given further instructions. Gordon said McClellan was cooperative and gave him his phone number to inform him of the outcome.
Staude then told Gordon that additional North Andover officers, as well as officers from the Andover Police Department and State Police would assist in shutting down the party.
Once backup arrived at the scene, police did a headcount and estimated that there were between 75 and 125 people at the party.