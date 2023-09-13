NORTH ANDOVER — The power has returned for almost 900 customers who lost their electricity around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic lights were out at Routes 114 and 125. MassDOT worked to quickly restore them, according to the town of North Andover.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will last until Thursday at 8 a.m. It encompasses Middlesex and Essex counties as well as other parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
"Highly saturated conditions continue across much of Southern New England, and some locations are still recovering from severe flooding that occurred on Monday," the Weather Service wrote in its report.
A front system slowly moving across Connecticut will bring another round of downpours and thunderstorms, according to the NWS. Forecasts predict one to two inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday morning.
This comes on the heels of a severe storm that brought down trees and knocked out the power in the Merrimack Valley last Friday. The 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail knocked over trees and cracked utility poles. The aftermath crippled Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, among other places in the region.
Cities and towns are still cleaning up from Friday's storm.
