NORTH ANDOVER — Santa Claus will make his annual visit to North Andover on Saturday, so residents are advised to be on their best behavior.
The Santa Parade, which has been a local tradition for many years, will form at North Andover Middle School and step off promptly at noon, according to Jeffrey Coco, co-chairman of the Festival Committee. The spectacle typically attracts thousands of viewers.
The tree-lighting ceremony at the Old Center Common will take place Sunday at 4 p.m.
The parade will proceed along Main Street, then follow Elm and Water streets. The marchers, along with a variety of floats, will rejoin Main Street after passing St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church.
A panel of judges, stationed at a reviewing stand in front of the Town Hall, will determine who has the best floats in several categories. The parade will end at Sutton Street.
This year's parade will feature lots of music as well as dancers. Participants will be marching to the sounds of two high school bands, Methuen and North Andover's, as well as the 4H Fife & Drum, the Campbell Highlanders, Sax Pack and the Sons of Italy Drum & Bugle Corps.
Several troupes will be demonstrating their stepping prowess, including North Andover School of Dance, Just Dance Academy, Center for Performing Arts, North Andover Community Program Hip Hop and More and Nancy Chippendale's Dance Studios.
The judges will have plenty of floats to evaluate. St. Michael, Trinitarian Congregational and North Parish churches along with Mike's Market and Taki's, Daisy Troop 70369 and the Haverhill Christmas Bell, sponsored by HC Media, are fielding entries.
The North Andover Police Department Honor Guard will lead the parade. Town and state officials will be marching close behind.
This year's grand marshal, Skip Trombly, of Trombly Brothers Inc., will be riding between the officials and the Campbell Highlanders.
Trombly, whose company has been towing and repairing trucks and cars since 1938, has provided a great deal of help to the town's festivals over the years, Coco said. This includes lending trailers for floats in the Santa Parade, he noted.
The next day, Trombly will have the honor of flipping the switch that turns on the lights on the Common. The tree-lighting ceremony will be accompanied by the vibrant voices of the North Andover High School chorus. The Real School of Music will also perform.
Several interesting characters will be on the Common that afternoon, Coco said. Ralphie, the boy who yearned to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, will be there, clad in a pink bunny suit. Ralphie's quest for that BB gun was featured in the classic movie "A Christmas Story."
Frosty the Snowman, Mrs. Claus and a reindeer are also expected to make appearances, according to Coco. He was not sure whether the latter will be Rudolph or one of the other eight reindeer who pull Santa's sleigh.
Forecasts suggest a wintry mix may visit the area Sunday. For those who brave the chill, free hot chocolate and cookies will be served.