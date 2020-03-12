NORTH ANDOVER — The annual Town Meeting on May 19 will act on a total budget of $106,021,093 for the next fiscal year, which will start July 1.
This proposed spending plan exceeds the $102,793,349 budget for the current fiscal year by 3.14%.
The total budget includes the schools, fire and police departments, public works and health and human services. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the recommended budget Feb. 24.
The plan was prepared by Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues along with Deputy Town Manager Denise Casey and the department heads.
Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the selectmen, said he is pleased that he and other local officials will be presenting a "consensus budget" at Town Meeting, thus avoiding the battles between boards that have happened in the past.
The proposed school budget of $52,991,817 will pay for the equivalent of 11 new positions if it wins approval. Superintendent Gregg Gilligan and the School Committee say these jobs are essential.
They include a part-time assistant principal at Atkinson Elementary School, a registrar/parent liaison, a sixth-grade teacher at North Andover Middle School, three elementary teachers, a special education teacher at the middle school, a licensed practical nurse or teaching assistant at the middle school, a kindergarten special education program employee at the Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center, a high school special education teacher, a part-time nurse at Atkinson School and an English as a second language teacher.
The recommended school budget is 4.52% higher than the amount appropriated for the current fiscal year. The School Committee unanimously approved it Feb. 6.
"This budget focuses on meeting the increasing needs of a vibrant school community as we work to reduce class size, provide increased support in special education and for English learners and find additional opportunities to challenge students who excel academically," Gilligan said. "It has been great to work so collaboratively with Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues on the FY21 budget."
The superintendent said the proposed spending for the schools "is essential to meet the objectives set forth in our multiyear strategic plan."
The town manager and the selectmen recommend the addition of four lieutenants to the Fire Department. These positions will be filled by promotions within the department and will not result in additional personnel, according to Murphy-Rodrigues.
Fire Chief William McCarthy has advocated for additional command staff in his department. The additional lieutenants "would allow for additional fire company line officers to enhance safety and provide an effective span of control at every incident, which means that the Fire Department can operate at the highest level at all times," the town manager said.
"Over the past months, the administration has worked diligently to develop a responsible and stable budget that balances maintaining services, improving operations, and respecting taxpayers," Murphy-Rodrigues wrote in her introduction to the recommended budget.
The Finance Committee will be reviewing the budget during the next few weeks.
Town Meeting will also act on spending requests for the water and sewer departments. While the general fund budget for the schools, public safety, public works and health and human services is financed largely by real estate taxes, the water and sewer departments get their money from the ratepayers.
The recommended water budget will rise from $4.7 million to $5.06 million, an increase of slightly less than 7.7%. The recommended sewer budget will climb from $4.72 million to $4.89 million, a 3.6% increase.