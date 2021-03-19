North Andover recycling building fire draws large response

NORTH ANDOVER — A two-alarm fire broke out in a recycling warehouse at 210 Holt Road at around 10 a.m. Friday, prompting a large response from a number of fire departments in the region.
The building is the same one that was destroyed by fire in August 2019 and was rebuilt, according to an employee at Thomson Brothers Industries, which owns the facility.
Fire officials could not be reached for comment but a dispatcher at the station said he did not believe there were any injuries.
The fire was mostly out before noon but water was still being poured into and onto the structure.
Thomson Brothers recycles construction material.
