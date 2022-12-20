NORTH ANDOVER — For the past year and a half, resident Francis Murphy has shouldered the gargantuan task of moving the two-story Colonial home at 136 Salem St. to 170 Salem St.
The payoff is that his daughter will get to live in the home once it is relocated.
His efforts came to fruition Monday morning as a team from Payne Construction Services meticulously lifted the house off its foundation. From there, the base of the home was secured with I-beams and driven 350 feet to the vacant lot at 170 Salem St.
Murphy said he took on the project to provide a home for his daughter, Katie Liposky, who lives in Ogunquit, Maine, and teaches at Franklin Elementary School.
“It was family driven,” he said of the project.
Murphy said he and his wife have had an affinity for older homes since 2018, when they were given the opportunity to restore the house at 808 Great Pond Road.
“We got sucked into the history of old homes,” said Murphy. “We enjoy doing that.”
A year and a half ago, Murphy was contacted by Joshua Nutter, who had purchased the property at 136 Salem St. with the intention of using it as a horse pasture. Although the house was in the way, Murphy said Nutter wanted to avoid demolishing it.
Built in 1845, the home had been unoccupied for four years.
Despite having experience with restoration projects, Murphy said this was the first time he orchestrated the moving of an entire house.
“It’s a big endeavor with a massive investment involved,” he said.
After the home is delivered to its new address, Murphy said it will remain on supports until the foundation is poured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.