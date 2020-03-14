NORTH ANDOVER — The town's Health Department was notified Saturday of a presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, for a North Andover resident. This is the first known presumed positive case in the town, according to a posting on the town's website.
That resident has been following the recommended quarantine protocols, officials said.
It was unclear if this case was related to the person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, which was reported by The Eagle-Tribune on Friday.
When asked if it was the same case, Massachusetts Department of Public Health spokesperson Brooke Karanovich said that DPH does not comment on individual cases.
"I cannot confirm this information," she said.
Calls to the town's Heath Department were not immediately returned.
In a statement on Thursday to the Brook's community, Head of School John Packard said the spouse of a Brooks School employee tested positive for the illness Thursday. Packard did not identify the victim's gender or the school employee's position.
North Andover town officials said in a statement dated Saturday, due to privacy concerns and privacy laws, they were unable to release information about the individual’s identity, location or the circumstances surrounding their contraction of the virus.
According to the statement, "in the interest of transparency and to alleviate public concern," the department could share that this was not a community spread instance of the illness.
The town has been in contact with the Department of Public Health, according to the statement, and confirmed that based on the facts of this case, the risk to residents remains low.
Staff from the Board of Health is in regular contact with the individual who tested positive to monitor their status and condition, town officials said.
North Andover residents are being asked to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by practicing self-distancing, avoiding large crowds and spending time at home with their families, according to the statement.
For more information, visit northandoverma.gov/covid19.
Questions about the town’s response or about the illness, in general, can be sent to covid19@northandoverma.gov.
Residents who need to contact the Health Department regarding exposures and quarantine should call directly at 978-688-9543.