NORTH ANDOVER — Four days before Christmas, resident Christian Kalil got the gift of a lifetime.
Kalil stopped at a Sunoco station in Peabody on his way to a hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 21. It was a routine pit stop to fill his wife’s car gas, pick up a bottle of water and a $5 scratch ticket.
What happened next was anything but routine. While scratching the spaces of the $1,000,000 Winning 7 instant ticket game, Kalil discovered that he had won the $1 million grand prize.
According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the odds of winning $1 million on that particular ticket are one in 3,024,000.
“Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped to get gas so that his wife would not have to do so in the morning,” lottery officials wrote in a statement.
“While there, he bought a bottle of water and his winning ticket. He chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.”
Kalil chose to receive the money in yearly installments of $50,000 before taxes, for the next 20 years.
The Sunoco station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
