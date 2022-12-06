NORTH ANDOVER — The School Committee during its Dec. 1 meeting voted unanimously to approve an Eagle Scout project presented by Finn Donnelly, a senior at North Andover High School.
Currently a Life Scout, Donnelly belongs to the prestigious Order of the Arrow, a group reserved for only the finest members of the Boy Scouts of America.
At school, Donnelly is a member of the National Honor Society and plays the violin.
He said the high school’s choir rooms have become quite cluttered, which has resulted in wasted space and multiple trophies not being properly displayed.
“I am a fellow musician who has had no way to participate fully,” said Donnelly. “I want to give to the local music community.”
Donnelly and a group of six to eight younger scouts will spend approximately four to six weekends constructing and installing a trophy shelf for the school choir as well as two shelves and two pairs of music stand racks. The two choir practice rooms will also be repainted.
Donnelly said he will not only be evaluated on his project but also on the way he leads the younger scouts.
Committee member Joseph Hicks lauded Donnelly for his plans, adding the lack of trophy space is a good problem to have.
“I love that we have so much hardware that we don’t know where to put it,” he said.
Although the project will cost an estimated $2,500, Donnelly assured the committee that it will be completed at no expense to either the School Department or the town. Rather, he will be accepting personal donations as well as supply donations from local lumber yards and hardware stores.
In addition to the project, other Eagle Scout requirements include earning a total of 21 merit badges, actively serving in a troop leadership role for six months and participating in a Scoutmaster conference, according to the Boy Scouts organization.
On average, only about 5% of boys who join will ultimately become Eagle Scouts.
Should Donnelly attain the organization’s highest rank, he would join an elite group that includes former Boston Red Sox outfielder Shane Victorino, former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, former astronaut James Lovell, movie director Steven Spielberg and former President Gerald Ford.
