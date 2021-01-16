North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.