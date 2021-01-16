NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board issued a statement condemning the rampage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which resulted in five deaths, including that of Capitol police Officer Brian Sicknick, and served as the impetus for President Trump’s second impeachment.
“We join people around the state and the country in calling for an end to the hateful, divisive, and false rhetoric that led to domestic terrorism,” read the statement, written by Board Chair Chris Nobile and signed by all five members of the board.
The board voted unanimously to issue the statement at its Jan. 11 meeting.
In addition to condemning the attack, the board asked that town employees speak out against any false narratives that may be destructive to democracy and incite violence.
“This Select Board strongly encourages ALL of our town leaders within our municipal government, local boards, our First Responders, and the North Andover Schools to join us in speaking out rejecting falsehoods and conspiracies, and incitement of violence,” the written statement said.
