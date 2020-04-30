NORTH ANDOVER — Local homeowners can relax just a little bit.
The selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to extend the deadline for real estate tax payments from May 1 to June 1. Late fees on tax payments have been waived until June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
The board also voted to waive late fees for water, sewer and excise tax payments that were incurred after March 10.
Despite the economic toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic, the town remains on track with last year in the collection of taxes, Finance Director Lyne Savage told the board. It helps that two-thirds of the real estate tax payments come from escrow accounts, which banks use to collect what they are owed plus the taxes from those who have borrowed money to buy their homes, she pointed out.
"We're in good shape for collections," said Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. He noted the Legislature granted towns and cities the authority to extend tax deadlines.
"We could not have done this on our own," he said. "This was an opportunity for us to give some relief."
The board conducted the meeting by remote participation.