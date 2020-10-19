NORTH ANDOVER — The town's phone and internet service has gone down, postponing this week's Board of Selectmen meeting and making it impossible for residents to make calls to most municipal offices, departments and schools.
According to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, the town's "core," which is essentially a sophisticated router, stopped working at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. She said the town's internal IT team in conjunction with ePlus inc., a computer support services company contracted out by the town, are working on fixing the problem.
"It was actually a hardware product that we had scheduled to replace this fall," said Murphy-Rodrigues. "We had already purchased this item, so that made it much easier. They are downstairs right now with our consultant ePlus, doing the replacement."
Murphy-Rodrigues added that anything that is internet run is currently down, although the town is using some old analog phone lines.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, all calls made to the North Andover Town Hall at 978-688-9500 have been rerouted to the analog lines at the police department.
The North Andover Public Schools did not have internet today, although school is in session, says Murphy-Rodrigues. North Andover Schools' Superintendent Dr. Gregg Gilligan tweeted emergency numbers earlier today.
Gilligan could not be reached for comment.
Murphy-Rodrigues said she is unsure exactly when the internet problem will be resolved. However, Chris Nobile, the chair of the Board of Selectmen, said it could take several days.