NORTH ANDOVER — The Board of Selectmen will be meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to talk about postponing the annual town election, now scheduled for March 31.
The Andover selectmen have already voted to postpone that town's election, which was originally supposed to take place March 24.
This meeting of the North Andover selectmen will not be conventional. They will not be convening in their usual place, the Selectmen's Meeting Room on the second floor of Town Hall.
Rather, the five members of the board will be in their homes and the meeting will go forward via remote televised participation, according to Chairman Richard Vaillancourt.
The public will be able to watch the meeting by tuning in to North Andover CAM or visiting the town's website, townofnorthandover.com. Vaillancourt said he is not sure if viewers will be able to transmit questions to the board during the meeting.
North Andover CAM and Chris McClure, the town's director of information technology, are handling the technical aspects of this session of the Board of Selectmen, he said.