NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Special Education Parent Advisory Council has filed an Open Meeting Law complaint against the School Committee, alleging that the committee acted without transparency in its decision not to have a subcommittee for the upcoming special education audit.
In the complaint, SEPAC Chairwoman Courtney Pham wrote that the accusations stemmed from the School Committee meeting on Dec. 1, 2022.
She also included the following dialogue that School Committee Chairwoman Pamela Pietrowski made at 44 minutes, 47 seconds into the meeting: “I would like to just quickly update the special education review is as I understand, underway, we are in a process, it is not going to include a subcommittee, we have decided that as a committee.”
Pham maintained that there is no public record of any discussion by the School Committee pertaining to the formation of a subcommittee.
Pietrowski said during the Dec. 5 SEPAC meeting that she “spoke with each board member individually as we do in between meetings often to gauge what’s going on. My entire board was in agreement when I spoke with them that we didn’t need a subcommittee. I just want you to know that it wasn’t like a secret meeting that we had.”
She added that she also spoke with the school department administration, adding, “we were all in agreement.”
Pham called attention to Pietrowski’s decision to ask each member for their opinion on forming a subcommittee.
“This incident is considered a deliberation of a public body outside of a public meeting, resulting in a clear violation of the Open Meeting Law,” Pham wrote.
Should the Attorney General’s Office find that the School Committee violated the Open Meeting Law, Pham asked that the committee “cease and desist all work related to the special education audit.”
She has also called for the committee to publicly recognize that it violated the Open Meeting Law and that the formation of a subcommittee be publicly discussed within 14 business days.
Lastly, Pham requested that School Committee members and district administrators receive in-depth training on the workings of the Open Meeting Law.
“We did not take filing this complaint lightly,” Pham wrote in a letter to the community. “But our first obligation will always be to children with disabilities and their families in our community. It would be wrong to stand by and not demand transparency from our elected officials.”
Open Meeting Law complaints were also filed by residents Mari Leckel, Alyson Segool and Brianna Stetson.
In a separate interview, SEPAC Secretary Megan O’Neill said a subcommittee would promote transparency throughout the audit, which will look at student referral procedures, the process of writing Individualized Education Plans and funding.
“That’s how other things work,” she said of having a subcommittee. “We want to make sure it’s done the right way.”
