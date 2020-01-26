NORTH ANDOVER — Most folks would agree that North Andover has a pleasant downtown.
Places where one can buy a cup of coffee or a sandwich are within easy walking distance as are banks, a CVS, barbershops and even a hardware store. Parking is free — unlike in the neighboring communities of Lawrence, Haverhill and Andover — but sometimes it's a challenge to find a place where you can leave your car.
After the sun sets, however, there really isn't much going on in downtown North Andover.
Town leaders as well as several residents who don't have official positions are brainstorming to come up with ways to bring more life to Main Street and surrounding thoroughfares. A meeting on revitalizing the downtown drew 40 to 50 people to North Andover High School Wednesday evening.
Stanley Limpert, a former School Committee member and longtime community activist, asked about putting the utility wires in the downtown underground.
Randall Collins, a senior associate with BETA Group Inc., a consulting firm hired by the town to assist the downtown revitalization effort, pointed out that is an expensive undertaking.
"It is a big ticket item as far as cost is concerned," he said. Collins asked participants to ponder a couple of questions as they divided into small groups. What do you like about the downtown? What would you change?
Peter Boynton said he would like the town to improve access to the bodies of water within its territory. Sutton and Osgood ponds, he noted, are both in the downtown.
Walkways around the ponds would make the downtown more attractive, he said. Other communities, including Haverhill and Newburyport, have made it easier for people to walk along the rivers and other water bodies in their midst.
Other participants suggested widening the sidewalks to make for easier strolling, attracting more restaurants to the downtown and having cars park at an angle rather than parallel to the curb. The latter approach would result in more parking spaces.
The Farmers' Market, which operates in the downtown during the summer and fall, got high marks from those who attended the session.
Collins said he and his colleagues at BETA Group will "digest" the participants' comments and develop a plan for the downtown. This will be presented at a meeting toward the end of March, he said.
Town Planning Director Jean Enright organized Wednesday's meeting. The downtown revitalization effort, she said, is a result of the town's Master Plan.