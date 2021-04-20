NORTH ANDOVER — Willing students will be eased back into classrooms full time by the end of next week.
The School Committee unanimously approved a phased plan late last month, in line with guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The state announced that parents must choose whether to send their children to school full time and in person or join a remote program. New regulations eliminate any hybrid options for elementary students beyond April 5, middle-school students beyond April 28 and high-school students beyond April 29.
Many school districts across the region opted for the hybrid model during the height of the pandemic. That programming combined student lessons at home and in school buildings on assigned days.
North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said in a note to the school community, “The North Andover School District will continue to implement health and safety mitigation strategies designed to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission for in-person learning.”
Mandatory mask wearing, hand washing, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities will remain a focus, he said. Contact tracing and resulting quarantines will also be at the forefront of safety efforts.
“The one change in our mitigation strategy relates to physical distancing,” Gilligan said. “Since September of 2020, our practice has been to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distancing between students.”
But that will change, just as state guidance has, to 3 feet as the minimum distance required between students.
The superintendent said as a result, the district will be re-arranging classroom spaces to meet the new standard. The exception to the 3-foot physical distance standard will be when students are unmasked, such as during snack or lunch. Six-feet of space will be required then.
Gilligan noted, “We look forward to the return of all of our students.”
School Committee members and the North Andover Teachers’ Association have approved a Memorandum of Agreement outlining the return to full in-person learning for students in grades 6 to 12. Another for children in kindergarten through grade 5 has been approved since March.
The agreements mention schedules, classroom spacing, live-streaming, snack time, lunch, and related arts.