NEWBURYPORT – A North Andover teen apologized to a Newburyport District Court judge on Monday shortly before losing his driver’s license for 210 days for leading Salisbury police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle while drunk.
Adam Berry, 19, of Greene Street told Judge Peter Doyle he was “very, very sorry” for his actions as Doyle agreed to spare him from serving time behind bars. Moments later, Berry admitted Doyle or a jury could find him guilty of weaving in and out of traffic as a police cruiser followed him.
Because of Berry’s admission, the judge continued without a finding for a year charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop for police.
A charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed. Other motor vehicle-related charges were either continued without a finding or dropped.
In addition to the 210-day license loss, Berry was ordered to complete an alcohol safety awareness program and pay $600 in fees and fines.
Berry was driving a motorcycle on Central Avenue in Salisbury without a helmet, shoes or a shirt about 10:20 p.m. on July 3, according to a police report. A female passenger was also not wearing a helmet.
Salisbury police Sgt. Richard Dellaria saw Berry and pulled behind the motorcycle.
Even after Dellaria turned on his lights, Berry continued toward the North End Boulevard intersection. Berry turned into a parking lot and told his passenger to get off the motorcycle.
By the time she got off, Dellaria had pulled up next to Berry. But Berry then gunned his motorcycle out of the parking lot and onto North End Boulevard. Dellaria alerted other officers that he was in pursuit of Berry and asked one to pick up the passenger.
“The motorcycle weaved in and out of lanes, cut corners very tight and at one point nearly went head-on with a large SUV that was traveling the other direction,” Dellaria wrote in his report, adding that he stopped chasing the motorcycle.
Dellaria said Berry reached speeds of up to 65 mph before the officer stopped chasing him. Berry’s high-speed driving drew the attention of several onlookers. As other officers kept an eye on Berry, Dellaria questioned the passenger.
She told Dellaria they had come from a beach house party on Central Avenue and she agreed to take the officer there.
Dellaria and Officer Michael Tullercash entered the house and found six other underaged people drinking alcohol in the kitchen.
Berry drove back to the house a few minutes later and was met by Dellaria and Tullercash.
“While handcuffing him I could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath,” Dellaria wrote in his report. “He apologized numerous times to his parents who were nearby.”
Berry was less apologetic at the police station while being booked, questioning the legality of the police pursuit.
“He made a statement, ‘that’s how people get killed’ and took absolutely no responsibility for his actions while blaming the girl on the motorcycle for ratting him out,” Dellaria wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.