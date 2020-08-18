NORTH ANDOVER — It isn't often that a middle school student has his artwork featured on the sides commuter buses for all to see.
For Cameron Marnoto, 13, an incoming eighth-grader at the North Andover Middle School, that will happen next spring.
As one of 10 Massachusetts winners of the Cool Science contest sponsored by UMass Lowell, he will see his artwork displayed on the sides of and inside of Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authorty buses starting next spring, as a way to educate thousands of passengers and others each day.
The annual Cool Science contest, which was introduced in 2012, encourages students in kindergarten through grade 12 to blend science and art by asking them to create visual displays to educate the public about concepts such as heat transfer, energy and extreme weather.
This year, more than 260 young people participated in the contest.
Cameron said he's entered the contest a few times in the past, and once was a runner-up. He decided to enter again this year and submitted his artwork in January.
"Before this competition, I was not very interested in climate, definitely not climate change," he said. "After completing a few years of the Cool Science art competition, I became much more aware of the impact of climate change and what I can do to help it. For example, instead of using the car to go to my summer camp, I rode my bike every day."
Cameron explained that after researching extreme weather, one of the competition's topics, he created his artwork based on a cartoon character he's drawn before.
"I wasn't sure if they'd like it," he said about the judges reaction to his entry.
In his drawing, an oncoming ocean wave carries the message, "The energy from storms comes from the warm water in oceans. That heat energy radiates out to space from the top of the hurricane."
His character is shown running from the wave while exclaiming, "Help! Climate change is making extreme weather worse."
Cameron says his favorite subjects in school are math and science, but he also takes art lessons after school with local artists.
In creating his contest entry, Cameron worked independently but used some of the techniques he learned in art class, such as shading and also guidelines to ensure the proportions were correct.
"The lessons definitely help me grow from the last time I entered, which was in fifth or sixth grade," he said.
"What we found interesting about this program is the time it takes to answer questions Cool Science poses to students," said Cameron's father, Paul Marnoto. "I think the idea of Cool Science is great because it requires kids to use multiple disciplines and to understand the science before they begin creating their art. It's a great experience for them overall."
Cool Science winners and runners-ups from the Merrimack Valley along with their parents, teachers and community mentors involved in the program were honored during online award celebration Aug. 5.
"Cool Science is a cool way for kids to educate the adults in their communities about some complex concepts in earth science and the science behind extreme weather," said Bob Chen, interim dean of UMass Boston’s School for the Environment. "I was really excited this year by what I learned from the students through the art they submitted and their artist statements."
To learn more, visit uml.edu/education/scienceexpress/coolscience.