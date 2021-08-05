A man who stole a wallet from a car in North Andover on Tuesday was apprehended that same day in New Hampshire.
"The owner of the vehicle saw a guy rummaging through his car and confronted him," said Detective Lieutenant Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department. "The guy took off, and got into another vehicle."
The North Andover resident, who lives on Forest Street, had left his car unlocked. He saw the license plate number of the car that was fleeing, and North Andover Police alerted nearby cities and towns to be on the lookout for that vehicle and its owner.
"The car he fled in was his wife's car," Foulds said. "That's how we were able to identify the person who broke into the other vehicle."
The man abandoned his wife's car on Route 95 in Salem, New Hampshire, where it was discovered by New Hampshire State Police.
"Another town knew the person, and caught up with him at home," Foulds said. "We were able to recover the wallet."
North Andover Police have not released the apprehended man's name because he has not yet been arraigned, although he should be in due course.
"North Andover will be taking charges out," Foulds said.