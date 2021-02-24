NORTH ANDOVER — As the town prepares to replace its soon-to-retire fire chief, the Select Board will consider candidates only from within the Fire Department.
Select Board Chair Chris Nobile said that decision was made after the board and town manager determined the department has members who are qualified to become chief, and that choosing an outsider for the job would risk hurting firefighters' morale.
Fire Chief William McCarthy will retire sometime between July 1 and Dec. 31 of 2022, according to Nobile.
At Monday night's Select Board meeting, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodriguez pitched the idea of recruiting only from within the town's Fire Department, saying hiring an outside candidate would be bad for firefighters' morale. Four or five members of the department could be a good fit for the chief's job, she said.
"It's not great for morale to go outside of the organization when you have candidates that are suitable and could be exceptional within the organization," she said.
Select Board member Phil DeCologero suggested perhaps better candidates could come from outside the department.
Deputy Town Manager Denise Casey said, "In my 23 years, I have seen outside chiefs fail when there were people inside who were qualified and you had an outside person come in and take over. They are not often well received and it sometimes ends in a three-year commitment, and we would like to see a longer-term commitment from our fire chief."
Murphy-Rodriguez said opening the search to candidates from outside the Fire Department could actually limit the number of people who apply from within.
"I think we would lose candidates," she said, later adding, "If you have an internal position and there are people interested in it and you decide not to fill the position internally, it reflects that you don't think anyone is qualified to do it there. That can really cause a rift within the department."
Once the top candidates are chosen, the Select Board will review them and appoint the chief.