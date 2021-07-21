NORTH ANDOVER — A bomb threat was phoned in Tuesday afternoon to Apache Trucking of North Andover.
"The caller said, basically, you're going to blow up, there's a bomb in your yard," said Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
Apache Trucking is a family-owned and operated company at 1600 Osgood St. that specializes in delivering food in refrigerated trucks throughout the Northeast. It was founded in 2014 by the company's president, Daya Singh.
"We went over to check their office building there," Foulds said. "It's a small office with six cubicles. We talked to the employees, and there was nothing unusual or out of place. They did tell us they do have a yard to store their equipment in Lawrence. Lawrence PD was notified, and they investigated. I don't think they found anything."
North Andover Police Department's criminal investigation division is trying to identify the source of the phone call, Foulds said. They have notified police in Newton, Massachusetts, about the incident.
"That's going to be part of our ongoing investigation to identify where the phone call came from," Foulds said.