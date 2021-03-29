NORTH ANDOVER — Voters decide Tuesday who will sit on the Select Board and School Committee.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Andover High School. School will be in session, so town officials warn that traffic may be heavy between 7 and 7:45 a.m.
Three people are vying for two seats on the Select Board. Incumbent Richard Vaillancourt faces Janice Phillips and Joseph Finn. Phil DeCologero declined to seek reelection.
Vaillancourt, 58, is seeking his fourth term after already serving nine years. He is a program manager for Cisco Systems, a networking hardware company. The lifelong North Andover resident lives on Stevens Street with his wife, Kathleen, and their three children.
Phillips, 43, works as the director of community engagement for the Northern Essex Registry of Deeds. She is involved in several public service endeavors, including the Farmers Market Committee.
Phillips helped co-found the Front Steps Project, an organization that raised $20,000 for several area community organizations, and is a former Atkinson PTO member. She lives on Osgood Street with her husband, Chris, and their two children.
Finn, 60, worked for the U.S. Postal Service in various managerial and leadership roles for 30 years. He has served for 15 years as a volunteer basketball and baseball coach in North Andover. He and his wife, Nancy, live on Surrey Drive with their three sons.
Five people are running for the School Committee — incumbent Andrew McDevitt and Rebecca Stronck, David Brown, Joe Hicks and Pamela Wall-Pietrowski. David Torrisi is not seeking reelection.
McDevitt, 49, has served on the committee since 2012. He is a director in the advisory services division at Athenahealth, which provides cloud-computing services for health care companies. He and his wife, Liz, live on Barker Street with their three children.
Stronck is an accountant with more than 25 years of experience who works at Sachetta Callahan in Lynnfield. She lives on Forest Street with her husband, John, and their two children.
Brown, 64, has more than 40 years of experience as an engineer. He is a part-time teacher at North Andover High School, where he teaches engineering. Brown serves as chair of the Trustees of Osgood Hill and sits on the fields committee. He and his wife, Jamie, live on Old Farm Road. They have three children.
Hicks, 42, is a social studies instructional coach at Salem (Massachusetts) High School. He and his husband, Stuart, and their twins live in the Library District.
Wall-Pietrowski has over 20 years of experience working in public and private education. She is an English as a second language teacher for the Haverhill public school system. She lives with her husband and three children on Pleasant Street.
Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo is running uncontested. He has served as moderator since 2012 and was also on the School Committee.
Max Butterbrodt, 25, is running uncontested for a seat on the Housing Authority. This is first foray in local politics as he finishes at Suffolk University Law School. Incumbent Francis McCarthy decided to not seek reelection.