NORTH ANDOVER — In Tuesday's election, voters will choose leaders to make decisions about town and school issues for the next three years.
The ballot has two contested races: the Board of Selectmen and School Committee.
Four candidates are running for two available selectmen seats. They are incumbent Chris Nobile and challengers Laura Bates, Alissa Koenig and Luke Noble.
Board member Regina Kean decided not to seek reelection. The seats have three-year terms, and the board five members in total.
The selectmen's race has been particularly controversial, especially surrounding a video concerning Noble that has been publicly circulating, though its origins and authenticity are unclear. It appears to depict Noble angrily shouting and swearing at his child while driving in a vehicle with his ex-wife, Jessica Crovetti.
After the video circulated, Noble and Crovetti released a joint statement: “We write this to address the recent publication of a private matter, including a 7-year-old video, concerning our family. Please be advised that all matters concerning disputes and allegations between us during the pendency of our divorce litigation several years ago, have been resolved," they stated.
" ... We mutually share custody of our children, and they have a loving and trusted relationship with both of their parents," they continued, and also stated, "In order to protect our children, we ask that all discussion and sharing of material regarding our marriage, family, and divorce, cease immediately.”
Noble could not be reached for comment and Crovetti, when reached, declined comment.
In the election's other contested race, three candidates are running for two available School Committee seats. They are incumbents Helen Newell Pickard and Holly Vietzke-Lynch, and challenger Kevin Dube. The seats have three-year terms.
The School Committee has five members in total.
In uncontested races on the ballot, incumbent Edward Capodilupo is the lone candidate for a five-year term on the Housing Authority, and incumbent Frank Rossi has no opposition for a three-year term as representative to the Greater Lawrence Technical School.
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday — or use absentee ballots — to make their choices. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Andover High School Voters must adhere to various safety rules, including wearing face coverings. A list of precautions is available at northandoverma.gov by clicking on the blue button for "Voter & Elections."
The election was scheduled for March 31 but was moved to this week because of the pandemic.
Voters still have time to request an absentee ballot, but time is running out. Applications for absentee ballots can be picked up at Town Hall and must be returned to the town clerk's office no later than the closing of polls on Tuesday.
Town Clerk Trudy Reid asks that voters drop their absentee ballots into the business box at Town Hall no later than 7:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, there is no in-person absentee voting at the town clerk's office and no early in-person voting sites.
North Andover is one of the first communities in the area to implement new voting rules allowed by Secretary of State William Galvin, who determined the coronavirus crisis is a reason to allow every voter the opportunity to cast an absentee ballot. Early voting by mail is also allowed.
All applications for an absentee ballot and early voting ballots must be received by the town clerk before noon Monday, the last business day before the election.
Early voting ballots can be obtained by sending a signed request to the town clerk’s office or by filling out and returning an early voting application. Images of hand-written signatures can be emailed to the town clerk.
Early voting ballots must be received by the town clerk before the polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.
For additional information, voters may email the town clerk at treid@northandoverma.gov or call 978-688-9500.