North Andover woman hurt in snowmobile crash

A North Andover woman suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile accident Saturday morning in Thornton, New Hampshire.
Colleen M. Legros, 43, lost control of a snowmobile she rented and crashed into a tree about 10 a.m., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division
Her injuries were not life threatening.
Legros’ inexperience driving a snowmobile was the main cause of the accident, according to a preliminary investigation.
Legros said she crashed into a tree when she mistook the throttle for the brake while making a turn. She then sped into a snowbank and flew through the air until she struck a tree, authorities were told.
First responders from the Randolph Fire Department, Gorham Fire Department, Gorham Ambulance as well as a conservation officer with the New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department responded to the accident following a 911 call.
Since the accident took place a long distance from a maintained road, Legros was transported to an ambulance by a tracked utility terrain vehicle. Gorham Ambulance than transported her to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.
Legros was wearing the appropriate helmet and gear for the occasion, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. It was also determined that she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.
Legros wasn’t the only Massachusetts resident injured in a snowmobile accident Saturday in New Hampshire.
Giovani Fodera, 30, of Reading was seriously injured when he crashed a family member’s snowmobile on First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Investigators say the accident resulted from the driver’s inexperience and excessive speed. He was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of his injuries.