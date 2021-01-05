NORTH ANDOVER — About four years ago, North Andover native Timra Carlson was doodling and stumbled upon something special: an idea for a logo that unified the town’s schools.
“Each school has its own separate mascot and logo,” said Carlson, a 54-year-old former market research executive. “I was looking for a way to bring all the schools together with one logo.”
Carlson came up with a compass-rose design alternating in red and black with “NA” in the middle, surrounded by the names of the schools.
“It hit me like a ton of bricks, it was something that I owned right away,” said Carlson. “I knew I had something that was special and it was mine and I wanted to see if I could make anything out of it.”
And that she did. After a few months of getting feedback on her logo design, Carlson began emblazoning it on clothing and then formed a business around the logo concept called TLC Sports Apparel.
“My kids wear them proudly,” said Lina Hunter, a Bear Hill Road resident who came to know Carlson because their children went to kindergarten together.
“My son loves his sweatpants and all the gear. They proudly showcase their school, community and town,” said Hunter. “I think it totally brings the town together and it sends a message of community and togetherness, the compass itself means that we can be anywhere in the world and still remember where we come from.”
And while Carlson has formed a business around the logo, she has not yet trademarked it, unlike the town, which has seven official seals and logos, six of which are attributable to the schools.
The high school and middle school use a set of alternating Scarlet Knight logos with an image of a medieval night with a red plume coming out of his helmet, according to Carlson. On the other hand, Atkinson Elementary School, which is home to the “Atkinson All Stars” has an entirely different logo, a blue star with the words “All-Stars” written over it.
From hats to water bottles, sweaters and pillows, Carlson had been selling her products in popup booths at town fairs, football games and downtown, but since the coronavirus pandemic hit she’s been selling her products exclusively online.
“My sales are 80% events, which were all canceled this year, so this year was a very different year for me,” explained Carlson.
However, the sales of her products are not limited to events in the region. Her products have been shipped throughout the world to Australia, France, Germany and Norway.
“People in those countries are wearing the compass rose design,” she said. She added that those who now own her products overseas are largely relatives of North Andover residents.
“They (the relatives) sent it as a token of their town,” she explained. Adding, "Everyone purchases my products, I have high school kids who purchase directly from their account and 85-year-old grandmothers who purchase stuff,” she said.
To see Carlson’s products, visit tlcsportsapparel.com.