NORTH ANDOVER — The town’s Youth Center is accepting employment applications for next summer. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and in the ninth grade.
Each summer, the Youth Center hires approximately 150 high school and college students to work as lifeguards, gate attendants, summer program counselors, basketball referees and program aides.
Applications are available at the Youth Center, 33 Johnson St., or online at tinyurl.com/ypw6uhtt.
Applications must be submitted by Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. Applicants selected for jobs will be notified by the middle of May and must complete an eight-hour training program.
Atkinson to collect Christmas trees
ATKINSON — The town will pick up natural Christmas trees during the week of Jan. 2. Trees will be picked up on whichever day falls on your normal trash pickup day. Please leave your tree at the end of your driveway by 7 a.m. This is through the town and not associated with Casella Waste Systems so trash will be collected separately.
For more information contact the Town Administrator’s office at 603-362-1060.
Christmas trees will be picked up curbside in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Both natural and artificial Christmas trees will be picked up curbside in Lawrence over the next two weeks.
The trees will be picked up by trash crews from Jan. 1 to 7 and the following week, Jan. 8 to 14.
Please remove all lights and decorations before placing them curbside for pickup. Artificial trees must be wrapped in a bag or stuffed into their box before being placed curbside for pickup. Please leave them next to your trash barrel.
Ward Reservation hike slated for Jan. 8
NORTH ANDOVER — The Friends of the North Andover Trails will host a hike at Ward Reservation on Jan. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants will meet at Brightview Senior Living, 1275 Turnpike St.
The trailhead is located on the far end of the parking lot.
This will be a snowshoe event if conditions allow.
Christmas tree pickup in Haverhill is Jan. 14
HAVERHILL — The city will be collecting natural Christmas Trees at the curb Saturday, Jan. 14. Please have your trees at the curb by 6 a.m. Remove all lights and decorations on natural trees before placing them curbside for pickup.
Chamber to hold networking mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub, 100 Washington St. The event will include appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
