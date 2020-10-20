NORTH ANDOVER — After going down for more than a day, the town's phone and internet service were up and largely operational Tuesday.
“We are almost entirely up and running,” said Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues said Tuesday.
The town's “core,” which Murphy-Rodrigues described as a sophisticated router, stopped working Sunday at 10:30 a.m., causing the shutdown which continued into Monday.
The lost service postponed this week's Board of Selectmen meeting and made it nearly impossible for residents to make calls to most municipal offices, departments and schools.
Chris Nobile, the chair of North Andover's Board of Selectmen said the new “core” was installed by the town's IT team, which worked in conjunction with ePlus inc., a computer support services company contracted by the town to fix the problem.
“Thank to our tremendous IT team the 'core' has been installed and nearly all systems are up and running, including the schools,” said Nobile. “Still working on the final components, but very impressed with the response and work of Town Manager Murphy-Rodrigues and the IT team.”