NORTH ANDOVER — Among his qualifications to serve as North Andover's new fire chief, John Weir III can claim a range of experience that extends well beyond fighting fires.
Along with responding to an explosion in 2016 at the Dow Chemical plant on Route 114, where four people were critically injured, and to the Columbia Gas disaster three years ago, Weir remembers when firefighters fished a garbage truck out of the town's drinking water in Lake Cochichewick.
"It came down the hill at 133 and jumped the curb into the lake," said Weir, who is 54 and was sworn in as chief Monday. "We rescued the driver and then made sure there was no contamination in the drinking water."
In preparing to handle such a wide variety of emergencies, Weir said members of the department follow an approach that was championed by North Andover's outgoing Fire Chief William McCarthy, which Weir plans to continue.
"At the North Andover Fire Department, we pride ourselves on training and working to improve our skills, to make sure we have the skill sets to respond to the community's needs," he said.
Weir was originally hired in August 1999, to help operate a second ambulance for the fire department, along with seven others who doubled as firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
He has also served on all of the department's engines and ladder trucks, in addition to training for the Northeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team, where he is now a squad leader.
"We do high angle rescue, rope rescue, and confined space rescue," Weir said. "I'm a rope rescue technician."
That means he knows how to retrieve "somebody hanging from a tower or hanging from a cliff," and these skills came in handy five years ago when a skydiver came down in the top of a tree, 75 feet off the ground in Dunstable.
The team also trains to rescue people who are stranded in floods or buried under collapsed buildings, and to extricate victims from collapsed trenches.
"We had one in Ipswich," Weir said. "There was a water main break and the walls collapsed. That was years ago."
The rescue team coordinates with Northeast Homeland Security Regional Advisory, and works "under the guidance of Essex County fire chiefs," Weir said, and is currently being expanded into five regions across the state, after starting in Essex County 12 years ago.
"There's so much training included in these disciplines, one person in a department can't absorb all the training," Weir said. "All departments have one or two members."
Weir said he is no relation to the family that is honored in the name of North Andover's Weir Hill, and besides, he pronounces his last name differently, to sound like "ware" instead of "wire."
Weir, whose grandfather was a fire chief in Stratford, New Jersey, grew up in Hudson and met his wife, Maureen, in college.
A North Andover native, Maureen's maiden name was Smith, and she and Weir married in 1991, when the couple also moved to North Andover. Their four children attended public schools and all but one, who is still a senior, have graduated from college.
Weir was promoted to lieutenant in 2006, and was one of four members of the fire department who applied for the chief's position when McCarthy announced he would be retiring after 35 years.
"There was an assessment center run by an outside company, and Lieutenant Weir and Deputy Chief Graham Rowe were the two finalists for the chief's position, and John was chosen after an interview with the board of selectmen," McCarthy said.
The town manager and deputy town manager were also involved, and all the interviews focused on Weir's training and experience, but intangibles were a factor in his selection, McCarthy said.
"He shows great leadership qualities," he said.