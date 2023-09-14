NORTH ANDOVER — Jason O’Toole was announced as the town’s sixth poet laureate during the Select Board meeting Tuesday.
“Mr. O’Toole was a unanimous choice of the committee,” Karen Kline, the chairperson of the Poet Laureate Committee, said in a recommendation letter for O’Toole, who has served on the Poet Laureate Committee.
The author of two collections and one chapbook of poetry, O’Toole is also credited with co-founding the Anne Bradstreet Poetry Contest, which is going into its third year. The contest honors America’s first published poet, Bradstreet, and invites all who live, work or go to school in North Andover to submit their own poetry centered around a theme.
O’Toole’s new collection, The Strange Misgivings of the Sadly Gift, is set to come out in 2024 from DiWulf Press.
“Jason’s poems are marked with advocacy and activism for the underdog,” Kline wrote.
Kline noted that after the death of O’Toole’s eldest child Alex, a trans 18-year-old man, from leukemia, O’Toole shifted his focus to advocacy for LGBTQ rights, “recognizing that the fundamental human rights and safety of LGBTQ, especially trans and non-binary people are at elevated risk.”
“Jason feels impelled to use his talent to be an ally and a voice for those others wish to silence,” Kline wrote.
His work recently appeared in Another Chicago Magazine, Central Dissent: A Journal of Gender and Sexuality, as well as The Lowell Review. He has been featured in anthologies like the Rhysling Anthology of the Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry of 2020. He also was in Poets with Mask On, which featured poets including Richard Blanco, poet laureate of Miami and former President Barack Obama’s inaugural poet.
Some of O’Toole’s work can be found on his website at spearofstars.wordpress.com.
O’Toole earned a BA in liberal arts with a concentration in social theory from Eugene Lang College. He received his MBA in leadership at St. Joseph’s College of Maine.
Formerly a criminal investigator, O’Toole is now a risk manager at Haverhill Pavilion.
He also volunteers, serving as a member of the board of directors of Independent Living Center in San Francisco, where he and his fellow board member Laura Albert are developing a writer’s workshop for people living with a disability.
“Jason plans on developing similar poetry and writing workshops for citizens of North Andover,” Kline wrote.
O’Toole has already contacted the owner of the Purple Couch, a new bookstore coming to North Andover at 350 Winthrop Ave., to host poetry readings. Kline said there will also be Poet’s Corner readings at the Stephen’s Estate, at 723 Osgood St., and at other locations around North Andover.
“It is clear that Jason has the commitment and vision needed to continue Anne Bradstreet’s legacy to develop our local talent and share our poetry both at home and worldwide,” Kline wrote.
