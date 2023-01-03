NORTH ANDOVER — Town and school district leaders are eager to move forward with the second phase of the town’s Facilities Master Plan in 2023.
That includes addressing space constraints at Fire Station 2 and the Youth Center, along with three elementary schools, the middle school and Bradstreet Early Childhood Center.
Specifics are spelled out in a document called Facilities Master Plan II, which town officials will frequently refer to throughout the year. The public can view it on the town website.
“In 2023, the most important thing we will be doing is continuing our commitment to Facilities Master Plan II,” said Town Manager Murphy-Rodrigues. “At Town Meeting, we will have a warrant article that would allow the town to take debt for a renovation and addition to the middle school. Thanks to strong fiscal planning, we are able to do that project with no increased cost to taxpayers.”
She also said the town will roll out the new Fields Master Plan, intended to improve parks and fields throughout North Andover.
Launching Facilities Master Plan II was one of the town’s premier accomplishments in 2022, the town manager said, describing it as a “roadmap for a commitment not only to our facilities, but to the operations of our schools.”
She noted a commitment to the Police and Fire departments, including funding for the first time in more than 20 years to hire public safety personnel.
“We budgeted for four police officers, four firefighters and one public safety dispatcher,” she said. “This increase in personnel will help make certain that North Andover residents are getting the services they deserve and that our employees are safe and our departments are adequately staffed.”
The North Andover Public Schools are also expected to benefit.
Superintendent Gregg Gilligan credits the plan with ensuring that all elementary school students have access to a library, gym, cafeteria and meeting space, to start.
Also, “In addition to making the schools ADA and code compliant, we will ensure equity for our students, provide the support spaces needed for 21st century learning and continue to address class size while building capacity for future growth,” he said.
The second phase of the plan also includes a 26,000-square-foot addition to North Andover Middle School.
“NAMS has faced high class sizes for many years, lacks the appropriate spaces for 21st century learning and is one of the largest middle schools in the region,” Gilligan said. “With this addition, we will be able to provide the support spaces needed and continue to address class size.”
Since March, the district has been in the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s 270-day eligibility period to replace Kittredge Elementary School. The state agency during that time studies financial and community readiness.
The Kittredge School was last renovated in 1989 and is now 73 years old.
“The existing building will be demolished, except for the modular classrooms and the gymnasium,” Gilligan said.
The new school would also be larger than the current building by 48,436 square feet.
“Being accepted into the MSBA program is a game changer for North Andover that will positively impact our community for many years to come,” he said.
