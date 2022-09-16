NORTH ANDOVER — This week the International Newspaper Group Board of Directors selected Chris Wilt of the North of Boston Media Group as the 2022 ING/Editor & Publisher Magazine “Operations All-Star” in the category of prepress/creative.
Wilt earned high praise for running an ad hub department at NOBMG at 100 Turnpike St. in North Andover that efficiently produces more than 5,000 ads per month. She and her team provide creative services to 25 locations in seven states.
This design work includes newspaper, magazine, and digital ads. Plus the department handles certain types of digital fulfillment, video conversion, and marketing design. Wilt has demonstrated an unflinching commitment to the department, working through a serious systems crash, a pandemic, and helping manage the department’s conversion to a cloud-based ad production system. She is regularly thanked by sales consultants and customer sites for going above and beyond the call of duty, and ensuring that even the latest of ads makes it on press in time.
Wilt was hired on April 21, 1994 and for the past 28 years has held many ad production management roles for the North of Boston Media Group. Early in her career she served as the ad production supervisor at the Andover Townsman. On March 1, 2005 she was promoted to Assistant Ad Operations Manager for all NOBMG publications. A year later, she was promoted to the department’s top seat of Ad Operations Manager.
Since that time, Wilt and her assistant managers Jason Lynch and Diane Lynch have helped build CNHI’s largest ad production center, called the NOB Ad Hub, producing approximately one third of the company’s total ads.
