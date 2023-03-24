LAWRENCE — Neighbors and supporters of a community garden and nursery created in a city-owned lot on Myrtle Street are asking city councilors to help them preserve the area.
The community garden/urban orchard was developed at 74-86 Myrtle St. over the past decade. The space is also used for storage of young trees that have and will be planted at spots all over the city, supporters told the City Council at a meeting Tuesday night.
More than $50,000 in local and federal money has already been spent remediating and cleaning up soil at the site, said Tennis Lilly, chairman of the city’s Conservation Commission and a program manager for the local non-profit Groundwork Lawrence.
Lilly noted the city has been an “active partner” in that cleanup process.
Fellow Groundwork Lawrence project manager Eric Lundquist and Lilly have been instrumental in planting 2,900 trees in Lawrence in recent years.
The Myrtle Street lot has been owned by the city since 2005 and is currently valued at $191,400, according to city assessing records.
Lilly and Lundquist both spoke at the council meeting. A petition with 150 signatures in support of the community garden was also submitted. Lilly said it was his hope the council would see how important the presence of the community garden is to the neighborhood and city.
He stressed the area is not an “abandoned or vacant” site.
Councilors took no action on the matter Tuesday night. If the council does vote to designate the property as surplus, the land can be sold and re-developed for another purpose such as housing.
Reached Wednesday, area City Councilor Estela Reyes said she wasn’t aware of re-development or re-use plans for the lot. However, she said she would be looking further into the matter.
Lilly and Lundquist are both involved in the “Greening the Gateway Cities” initiative which involves tree planting all over Lawrence.
Trees are not just planted for aesthetic reasons but also to cool the air, save electricity, reduce storm water runoff, prevent flooding and improve air quality, Lilly told The Eagle-Tribune previously.
According to statistics provided by Groundwork Lawrence, annually trees in the city save 200 megawatts of electricity and intercept 3.4 million gallons of storm water.
But the main goal of having more trees is to combat the “urban heat island effect” and cool down neighborhoods, Lilly said.
An urban heat island is a city area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas due to removal of trees and installation of asphalt and pavement, among other factors. Trees provide a lot of shade and can cool things down.
