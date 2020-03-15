After tucking his children into bed for the night, Jamison Knowlton grabbed his climbing shoes and headed outside into a mixture of snow, ice and 20-degree temperatures.
On this January evening, Knowlton and friends Marc Prezzano and Tim Quinn traversed the woods behind Knowlton’s West Gloucester home, mattresses strapped to their backs and head lamps wrapped around their hats.
Stopping at a large boulder, the three friends dropped their mattresses and began brushing the snow and ice off with brooms, shovels and ice axes.
“This is ‘Happy Hour,’” Knowlton said, referring to the name of the specific route on the slab of granite.
As he picked away at the ice-covered rock, he pointed out the edge of the granite and small lips where he would later place his hands and feet.
After a dedicated cleaning of the boulder’s face and edges, Knowlton positioned the mattresses at the base and dusted his hands in chalk to improve his grip on each hold.
“People who don’t know what we are doing call this ‘pebble wrestling,’” Knowlton said, as he began his way up the side of the rock.
His fingers pinched the granite, the tip of a shoe pressed in on the boulder’s curved side, and his body propelled forward with each move he made.
As Knowlton climbed, Quinn and Prezzano explained that bouldering is a form of climbing that does not require anything but climbing shoes, a crash pad (mattresses designed for climbing) to soften the fall, and some chalk for friction.
Bouldering in the middle of winter, the two offered, is an added challenge.
“When you can’t feel your fingers, you can just slam them into the crystals,” Prezzano said with a laugh.
Community of climbers
Knowlton, Quinn and Prezzano are a small part of a larger group of Cape Ann climbers who are braving the undesirable conditions of New England winters to climb boulders scattered across the coast.
“We have a group of us that are pretty dedicated to climbing year-round,” Knowlton said. “You just try to warm up as much as you can, do a couple of climbs and then warm up again.”
In order to pursue their passions of climbing in between other life priorities, he said climbers on Cape Ann have to be flexible on when they go and what elements they are willing to endure for the sport.
“The main reason I do it at night is because I don’t have time any other time,” he said. “It is usually, I put my kids to bed and I go out climbing for a few hours.”
While activities are restricted after dusk at area properties owned and managed by Essex County Greenbelt and the Trustees of Reservations, Cape Ann offers plenty of options for climbers to fulfill their desire for a challenge.
“Especially if you use your imagination and are willing to be adventurous,” Knowlton said.
The group, known as the Cape Ann Climbing Coalition, is an extension of the nonprofit organization Southeast New England Climbers Coalition.
SNECC, which has partners on Cape Ann and in Lynn, Peabody and southern New Hampshire, strives to preserve areas for present and future generations of climbers by protecting access to climbing areas, assisting in maintenance projects, and establishing access that was previously restricted.
“It allows climbers to take care of and be stewards of and be advocates for their climbing areas within a preexisting framework,” Timothy McGivern, the co-founder of Southeast New England Climbers, said.
The Cape Ann Climbing Coalition has nearly 200 members on its Facebook page and an ever-growing community generated by word-of-mouth invitations and annual events. The group has encouraged climbers to work with local conservation groups, town authorities and other local organizations to maintain, protect and promote the natural beauty of the climbing areas across Cape Ann.
“I really like to meet new climbers all the time and try to get awareness of the climbing that is in Gloucester,” said Knowlton, who is president of the Cape Ann coalition and on the board of the Southeast New England organization. “There is a lot of it.”
Posts on the Cape Ann coalition’s Facebook page vary widely — from celebrating first ascents and completed projects to inquiries about lost gear at the different parks.
“The bouldering community has gotten pretty big over the past couple of years,” said Knowlton, who listed popular climbs in Dogtown Common, Red Rocks Conservation Area, Dykes Pond and Tompson Street Reservation, all in Gloucester, and Agassiz Rock in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
As beginner climbers venture into these areas, popular bouldering routes have become more accessible via online databases created by seasoned climbers who are dedicated to fostering enjoyment of the sport and exploring new frontiers.
Icy origins
While the boulders climbed today are often isolated and surrounded by a deciduous forest of white pines and birch trees, their origins go back thousands of years.
When the Laurentide Ice Sheet retreated 15,000 years ago, it left behind huge, erratic granite boulders across the coast of Cape Ann.
This granite is a mecca for climbers. Unlike the soft sedimentary rocks, this weathered igneous rock is granular and has pronounced features favored by climbers.
For 59-year-old Pete Otis, of North Andover, granite is the only thing he wants to climb on.
“The last ice age was very generous to Cape Ann,” Otis said. “When the ice sheet retreated, it left us an inordinate amount of boulders, and we are thankful.”
Also known as “old-timer” on the frequently trafficked online forum www.mountainproject.com, Otis has been roaming the woods of Cape Ann and Lynn for over 25 years looking for potential bouldering projects.
“I don’t like gyms and I don’t like plastic, and I do not like listening to their music,” said Otis, emphasizing his personal distaste for the indoor rock-climbing gyms that have become popular over the last decade.
For Otis, the process of finding boulders in the woods to climb is half the fun.
“I find that adventure bouldering — at the end of the day — gives you the exploring aspect of it,” Otis said. “The scrubbing of the boulders, trying to find and work the line. The whole process is what it is about.”
In addition to searching for the next project in the Lynn and Cape Ann woods, Otis has collected fallen pieces of rock to create his own holds for his homemade climbing wall.
“Everywhere that I go, I just collect rocks and make holds out of them,” Otis said.
He currently has 300 granite holds.
As Cape Ann weathers through the four seasons, climbers will continue their ascents year-round — as long as there are boulders to climb.
“It is one of the best things you can do with your time,” Otis said. “It is about the passion.”