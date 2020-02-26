Notre Dame Cristo Rey to move into PMA

METHUEN — Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, currently in Lawrence, will move into a portion of the historic Searles Estate after Presentation of Mary Academy graduates its last class in June, according to a joint statement from both organizations.
Proceedings have begun for the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur to purchase the school portion of the estate, which consists of five buildings on five acres of land, from the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.
The public learned in October that financial troubles and declining enrollment made it impossible for the sisters to continue running their namesake Catholic high school after 60 years.
According to the statement, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur approached the Sisters of Presentation of Mary after hearing about the school closure.
With a signed purchase and sales agreement between the two groups, proceedings will begin soon for the 120-day inspection process of the five buildings to be purchased.
Those involved with the deal said they were unable to comment on the property’s selling price yet.
The city is working with the Sisters of Presentation of Mary and their real estate representatives to review proposed plans to subdivide the remaining 19 acres of the Searles Estate, a statement from Mayor Neil Perry’s office explains.
The remaining property consists of former housing for the sisters, a health care facility, administrative offices and a cemetery for the sisters.
Perry acknowledged in the statement “the difficult decisions that confronted the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary” and expressed “appreciation for their willingness to work with the city to preserve the character and historic architecture of the estate.”
Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School was founded in 2004 and touts itself as “affordable Catholic education with professional work experience and 100% college acceptance.”
The high school has 282 students currently enrolled, including 70 seniors, 62 juniors, 72 sophomores and 78 freshmen. School statistics show that 90% of students enrolled are from Lawrence. There are more female students, 66%, compared to male, 34%.
Tuition for the current school year is $14,500. School officials note that 85% of families cannot afford that amount, but all pay something.
“Donations and support account for shortfall in tuition and student worker earnings,” according to a statement from the school.
The decision to move to Methuen came “as part of NDCR’s current 5-year strategic plan,” the statement explains.
The statement elaborates, “limited in space, increased financial concerns at its current location and the inability to address demands of enrollment, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur engaged in conversation with the Sisters of Presentation of Mary when news broke about them closing the school.”
Sr. Maralyce Gilfeather, president of Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, said she is confident that students will be able to start the 2020-21 school year in the new Methuen location.