Now, that's cool! Toddler water park opens in Lawrence

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.