LAWRENCE — Sixteen nurses were among those placed on four weeks of furlough at Lawrence General Hospital — a management move a union official described as "shortsighted" Monday.
"We are only on the cusp of seeing the real surge of COVID-19 patients and, as a result, the focus should be on keeping as many nurses as possible inside the hospital and ready to deliver care. That may mean additional training or retraining for some RNs. But the surge is coming and we will only need more nurses, never fewer," said Steven Gill, a telemetry nurse and Massachusetts Nursing Association member.
The hospital on Friday announced 160 employees were being placed on a four-week furlough as a cost saving measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The majority of those furloughed are in non-clinical positions, according to a statement.
Gill said nurses were given "short notice about this furlough" and it's "implementation were disconcerting," according to a statement released through the MNA.
"Affected nurses only had an hour to 'volunteer' to be furloughed; that isn't practical or fair. Hospital management should have given our union, the MNA, proper advance notice, as well as the opportunity to negotiate the terms of the furlough. It is a matter we will be discussing with management," said Gill, in the statement.
"The decision to furlough any Lawrence General RN at this point is shortsighted," Gill said.
Hospital management, in a statement released Friday, stressed this is "a furlough, rather than a layoff."
Lawrence General has about 2,000 employees, a hospital spokesperson said.
A hospital spokesperson on Monday said he could not detail exactly what LGH employees were placed furlough due to "personnel matters."
However, in a statement, he said while 16 nurses were placed on furlough effective Monday — the hospital is hiring temporary travel nurses with "specific critical care skills" and that furloughed employees can be "recalled at any time for redeployment."
Also some "employees volunteered to be furloughed for personal reasons which may include their own underlying health conditions and concerns, or family care obligations," according to the statement.
The hospital, per order of Gov. Charlie Baker, canceled all elective surgeries effective March 16. However, canceling elective procedures and “ramping up staff, supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a 40% decline in patient volume and income, and increases in costs,” according to the statement.
Prior to COVID-19, Lawrence General said it had “reduced the size of its senior management team, held vacant positions open unless they were critical to fill, and deferred all discretionary spending wherever possible.”
“This temporary furlough is part of the hospital’s ongoing effort to operate in a financially sustainable way,” according to the statement.
In a letter sent to employees, management said the furlough situation will be reassessed after the initial four weeks and decisions made “whether to recall the affected staff, extend the furlough, or perhaps adopt longer term measures.”
During the furlough, employees will exhaust their paid time off before becoming eligible for unemployment. The furloughed employees will continue receiving health and dental insurance benefits, according to the letter.
