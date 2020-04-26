North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.