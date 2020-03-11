The actively evolving coronavirus is forcing nursing homes and assisted living facilities to closely examine every visitor, or even shut out the public entirely.
State officials who work with the elderly point to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to explain their stepped up measures to protect the highly vulnerable population.
Precautions include more hand washing and cleaning, limiting large-group gatherings, as well as vigilantly screening anyone who tries to walk in the door.
Whittier Health Network, which encompasses nine assisted living, transitional care and rehabilitation facilities around Haverhill, has taken the extreme measure of turning away all visitors.
“No visitors at this point are allowed at any of our skilled nursing facilities or transitional care units,” a statement from the organization reads.
The goal is to lessen potential exposure to Whittier patients. And it may not stop there.
“We may take additional precautionary measures,” the network says. “We will update this communication if and when that happens.”
Methuen Village, on Gleason Street, has established visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. No one who has left the country during the past two weeks, or who lives with someone who has returned from being abroad, is allowed inside the facility.
To decrease the number of people stopping by the building, staff is limiting visitors to one person per visit, according to a Methuen Village statement.
Anyone who enters must wash their hands at a station near the reception desk and answer questions about their physical well-being.
A Methuen Village spokesperson said families of residents have been thankful for the proactive approach during unsteady times.
Bernadette Troncoso, who works at the Warde Health Center in Windham, said Wednesday that plans are in the works to station a nurse at the front door with a thermometer to protect the facility’s 72 residents.
“We have to stop everyone,” she said. “Anyone who has a fever cannot come in.”
The frequency of Mass, which is typically celebrated daily, has been reduced at the Catholic Charities facility.