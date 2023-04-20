More than 3,000 beds in Massachusetts nursing homes remain unfilled amid chronic staffing shortages, which is leading to closures and a backlog of open beds in long-term care facilities, according to a new report.
The report by the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, an industry group, highlighted that the state's nursing homes and long-term care facilities are operating at an average of 93% capacity. More than half of the state’s nursing facilities have intermittently had to deny new admissions, the report's authors noted.
"The reality is that the staffing shortage is upsetting the entire healthcare system with a backlog of hospital patients awaiting discharge to skilled nursing facilities and family members who increasingly have limited choice or are simply unable to find access to 24-hour skilled nursing facility care within their local community," MassCare President Tara Gregorio said.
There are currently 8,000 job vacancies across the elder care system, which equals one in five positions, according to the report.
The workforce crisis already has contributed to the closure of 25 nursing facilities since early 2020, Gregorio said, more than half of which shut down in the past eight months.
She said that suggests the pace of closures is "accelerating at an alarming rate." And she expects the problem to get worse over the next year "as demand for skilled nursing facility care continues to grow."
To plug the workplace shortages, many nursing homes are asking staff to work overtime and relying on "temporary" registered nurses hired from neighboring states or through staffing agencies.
But Gregorio said temporary nursing agency costs are "exorbitant" — costing the state's skilled nursing facilities nearly $300 million last year. She said they are also "extremely disruptive to continuity of resident care and decimate the morale of employed staff."
On Beacon Hill, leaders are considering changes in policy and more funding to help address chronic shortages of workers in the health care system.
Gov. Maura Healey filed a supplemental spending bill in March that calls for setting aside $200 million for a "Critical Health and Human Services and Workforce Reserve" to temporarily staff nursing homes, group care settings, state hospitals and soldiers' homes.
Healey's plan also calls for $10 million to create a new "career ladder" for licensed practical nurses to "support nursing facilities and home- and community-based services providers. The program would offer no-interest loans and grants to cover the cost of attending certain nursing certification programs.
To date, legislative leaders haven't taken action on the proposal, which is pending before the House Ways and Means Committee. The panel hasn't scheduled a public hearing on the bill yet, which is the first step toward its approval.
More funding to address the labor crunch could be included in the $55 billion state budget for the next fiscal year, which is being considered by the state House of Representatives.
Gregorio acknowledged the additional funding, but said Beacon Hill needs to do more "to support an equitable healthcare workforce through wage increases for our deserving staff, hiring additional caregivers, and investing in programs that allow our frontline staff to grow their careers.
We must also adopt greater controls, accountability, and transparency measures on temporary nursing agencies," she said. "We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with policymakers and stakeholders to achieve this outcome."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
