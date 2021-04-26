METHUEN — A Manhattan man wanted in connection to the murder of his wife was captured early Monday morning at the Days Inn hotel in Methuen.
New York police considered German Reynoso, 57, armed and dangerous and a fugitive from justice after they found his wife brutally murdered in Washington Heights on Friday.
Ramona Rodriguez Reynoso was found inside the bathtub in her apartment on West 167th St.
Police say she had been shot and stabbed in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to published news reports.
On Monday, NYPD requested assistance from Methuen police regarding Reynoso, who they believed was staying at the Days Inn at 159 Pelham St.
New York Detectives contacted Methuen police at 5:45 a.m., according to Capt. Randy Haggar.
"Methuen police uniformed patrol division officers began an immediate surveillance on the Day’s Inn. The male, German Reynoso, age 57, was subsequently detained without incident as he attempted to check out of the hotel," according to information released by Haggar.
Reynoso was transported to the Methuen Police Department where he was charged as a fugitive from justice. He is expected to appear at Lawrence District Court on Tuesday for arraignment and extradition proceedings.
This incident remains under investigation by the New York Police Department 33rd Precinct Detective Squad.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for a complete report.
