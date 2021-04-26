METHUEN — A Manhattan man wanted in connection with the murder of his wife was captured early Monday at Days Inn hotel in Methuen.
New York police considered German Reynoso, 57, armed and dangerous, and a fugitive from justice, after they found his wife brutally murdered in Washington Heights on Friday.
Ramona Rodriguez Reynoso, 50, was found in the bathtub at her apartment on West 167th St. in Manhattan.
Police say she had been shot and stabbed in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to published news reports.
On Monday, the New York Police Department requested assistance from Methuen police regarding Reynoso, who they believed was staying at Days Inn at 159 Pelham St.
New York detectives contacted Methuen police at 5:45 a.m., according to Capt. Randy Haggar.
"Methuen police uniformed patrol division officers began an immediate surveillance on the Days Inn. The male, German Reynoso, age 57, was subsequently detained without incident as he attempted to check out of the hotel," according to information released by Haggar.
Reynoso was transported to the Methuen Police Department where he was charged as a fugitive from justice. He is expected to appear in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday for arraignment and extradition proceedings.
This crime remains under investigation by the NYPD 33rd Precinct Detective Squad.
Rodriguez Reynoso's family described her as "kindhearted, hardworking and giving," according to published news reports.
Neighbor Luis Garcia heard a dispute taking place in the building and said he was shocked to learn what happened.
“I hear something like a noise. I was thinking it was a party, somebody crying … screaming, something, screaming like that,” Garcia told CBS in New York. “Talking loud. Her and with somebody … somebody crying.”
Garcia added his neighbor was a lovely person.
“Very nice person, very friendly. Very shocking,” Garcia said, according to the report.